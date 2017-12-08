Cardi B Sparkles in Body-Confident Gold Outfit at Moschino’s Art Basel Party

View Slideshow Cardi B wears Moschino at Art Basel in Miami. Rex Shutterstock

As usual, stars and hip fashion tastemakers are already flocking to Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Moschino, for one, threw a party to celebrate the launch of its Gold Fresh fragrance last night, where Jeremy Scott mingled with celebs like Paris Hilton, and Cardi B performed her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Before the Bronx-born star took the stage, she posed for photos wearing a printed Moschino dress paired with bold multicolored pumps to match.

Cardi B wearing a dress by Moschino at Art Basel on Dec. 7. Rex Shutterstock

When it was time for her performance, the 25-year-old slipped into a shimmery embellished, champagne-effect halter dress and sleek pointy metallic gold stilettos. The body-confident outfit was her bombshell look for the act.

Cardi B wearing gold metallic pumps before performing at the Moschino party in Miami Beach. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton wore a two piece ensemble complete with Chanel ankle booties and sunglasses at night, while the Moschino creative director rocked a sheer button-up shirt with a tuxedo featuring purple fire graphics, and black combat boots.

Paris Hilton poses with designer Jeremy Scott at the Moschino Miami Party. Rex Shutterstock

At the Dial Up x Beats by Dr. Dre party, Jaden Smith sang music off his newly released album Syre while sporting chunky Louis Vuitton sneakers from the brand’s spring ’18 collection. The 19-year-old accessorized the look with gold chains and his go-to Louis Vuitton x Supreme crossbody bag.

Jaden Smith poses wearing Louis Vuitton spring ’18 sneakers at the Dial Up x Beats by Dr. Dre party. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see more celebs like Serena Williams, Slick Woods and Joan Smalls at Art Basel.