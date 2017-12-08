Cardi B Sparkles in Body-Confident Gold Outfit at Moschino’s Art Basel Party

cardi b moschino gold dress art View Slideshow
Cardi B wears Moschino at Art Basel in Miami.
As usual, stars and hip fashion tastemakers are already flocking to Art Basel in Miami Beach.

Moschino, for one, threw a party to celebrate the launch of its Gold Fresh fragrance last night, where Jeremy Scott mingled with celebs like Paris Hilton, and Cardi B performed her smash hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Before the Bronx-born star took the stage, she posed for photos wearing a printed Moschino dress paired with bold multicolored pumps to match.

art basel, moschino, cardi b Cardi B wearing a dress by Moschino at Art Basel on Dec. 7. Rex Shutterstock

When it was time for her performance, the 25-year-old slipped into a shimmery embellished, champagne-effect halter dress and sleek pointy metallic gold stilettos. The body-confident outfit was her bombshell look for the act.

cardi b, art basel Cardi B wearing gold metallic pumps before performing at the Moschino party in Miami Beach. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Paris Hilton wore a two piece ensemble complete with Chanel ankle booties and sunglasses at night, while the Moschino creative director rocked a sheer button-up shirt with a tuxedo featuring purple fire graphics, and black combat boots.

art basel 2017, moschino, jeremy scott, paris hilton Paris Hilton poses with designer Jeremy Scott at the Moschino Miami Party. Rex Shutterstock

At the Dial Up x Beats by Dr. Dre party, Jaden Smith sang music off his newly released album Syre while sporting chunky Louis Vuitton sneakers from the brand’s spring ’18 collection. The 19-year-old accessorized the look with gold chains and his go-to Louis Vuitton x Supreme crossbody bag.

art basel 2017, jaden smith, Louis Vuitton spring 2018 sneakers Jaden Smith poses wearing Louis Vuitton spring ’18 sneakers at the Dial Up x Beats by Dr. Dre party. Rex Shutterstock

Check out the gallery to see more celebs like Serena Williams, Slick Woods and Joan Smalls at Art Basel.