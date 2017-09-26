Cardi B Makes History With No. 1 Song, Performs in Louis Vuitton Booties

Cardi B Rex Shutterstock

If Cardi B hasn’t already become a household name in your stratosphere, don’t get left behind. The rap star’s hit song “Bodak Yellow” officially rose to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 on Sept. 25, marking the first time a female rapper with no featured artists has claimed the title since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” 19 years ago. It’s only the second time ever in history for a solo female rapper to achieve that distinction.

The former “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star, whose full name is Belcalis Almanzar, took to Instagram to show glimpses from the surprise celebration. In New York at her label Atlantic Records, she was presented with a party and a plaque containing the platinum record. Directly after, the music sensation jetted off to Florida for a performance in Ft. Lauderdale where she donned a glittering onyx and crystal Angel Brinks bodysuit.

Cardi B wears an Angel Brinks bodysuit and Louis Vuitton shoes for a performance in Florida. Rex Shutterstock

Tapping into the white boot trend, she paired the form-fitting number with a white patent leather style from Louis Vuitton. The artist rocked the same pair for a sporty varsity-themed fit at the Fenty x Puma show during New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B relaxes in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., where she appeared for a performance wearing Louis Vuitton booties. Rex Shutterstock

Cardi B has not only cemented her musical standing with this historic moment, but her unapologetic and high-taste style is also securing her stature in the way of fashion. This New York Fashion Week, she was spotted front-row at the likes of Helmut Lang and Christian Siriano, and performed at Alexander Wang’s after-party. Prior to that, she lit up the stage at the MTV VMAs preshow in $10,000 YSL boots.

Cardi B performs at the MTV VMAs preshow. Rex Shutterstock

It appears to be only the beginning for Cardi B and her rise to fame. And judging by her lyrics, which reference Christian Louboutin, BAPE and Yves Saint Laurent, for starters, she is sure to keep stepping out in style.

