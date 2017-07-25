Cara Delevingne Elevated Her Outfit With These Heels That Look Like Jewelry

At the London premiere of “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” Rihanna clearly stole the show in a red poufy dress by Giambattista Valli that had the internet buzzing.
While her look was dramatic, Cara Delevingne’s red carpet look also deserves some attention for its eye-catching nature. The model and actress wore a sleek Burberry custom-tailored suit, elevated by a crystal capelet, which the brand says was inspired by British vintage jewelry.
But Delevingne didn’t stop there. She completed the look with Burberry black satin sandals that also featured a blingy jeweled strap using a similar pattern as the capelet. Leave it to Delevingne to reinvent what red carpet accessories can be.
Delevingne continues to wear unique looks for the movie’s press tour, including a futuristic dress by Iris Van Herpen for the Los Angeles premiere. Meanwhile, Rihanna is continuing to show her love for the pouf dress — for the L.A. premiere she wore a pink voluminous Giambattista Valli dress with Manolo Blahnik lace-up sandals.
