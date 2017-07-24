Cara Delevingne Kicks Up Her Designer Boots at ‘Valerian’ Event — and Brought Along Her Dog

Cara Delevingne at a "Valerian" photo call in London on July 24. REX Shutterstock

The press tour for “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” continues, and Cara Delevingne seems to be having a good time with it.

The actress was in London for a “Valerian” photo call on Monday wearing an Alexander Wang checked jacket, dress and leggings with heeled studded boots by the brand. Delevingne seemed to be loving her shoes as she kicked up her heels for photos.

Cara Delevingne kicks up her Alexander Wang boots, which she wore with an Alexander Wang fall ensemble. REX Shutterstock

Delevingne’s Alexander Wang boots. REX Shutterstock

After attending the “Valerian” Los Angeles premiere, Delevingne is back in her hometown of London, so it made sense for her to bring along her dog, Leo, to the photo call.

Cara Delevingne’s dog Leo came along to the photo call. REX Shutterstock

Delevingne’s fall ’17 Alexander Wang boots are already available on the designer’s site for $850. While they’re definitely an investment, it could be a solid purchase for your fall and winter wardrobe.

Alexander Wang boot, $850; alexanderwang.com

Delevingne has also been busy promoting her new Puma #DoYou campaign, which promotes female empowerment.

