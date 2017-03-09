Shop Cara Delevingne’s Shoe Style

Cara Delevingne is many things — a supermodel, actress, member of Taylor Swift’s girl squad, and most recently, she’s platinum. Whenever the “Suicide Squad” star steps out, she makes a statement in one way or another — and often it’s in the form of her footwear.
Delevingne, who has a close relationship with designer, Karl Lagerfeld, can often be seen wearing Chanel calfskin and neoprene sneakers that, unfortunately, aren’t available online. Another favorite of the model are her friend Rihanna’s Fenty by Puma velvet creepers. She was just seen sporting the popular kicks while out and about during Paris Fashion Week recently.
Fenty by Puma Velvet Creepers, $150; fwrd.com
When the actress stepped out for the MTV Movie Awards, she went for a classic black leather pointy-toed pump from Jimmy Choo.
Jimmy Choo ‘Anouk’ pumps, $595; farfetch.com
When spotted out with the cast of “Suicide Squad,” while doing press in London, Cara was donning thigh-high, over-the-knee Christian Louboutin stiletto boots. These are boots you wear when you want to be noticed.
Christian Louboutin Thigh-High Leather boots, $1,195; therealreal.com
To shop more of Cara Delevingne’s shoe style, check out the gallery.
