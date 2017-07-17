Cara Delevingne Proves Why You Need Blush Pink Sneakers

Cara Delevingne at LAX on July 16. Splash

Cara Delevingne is a style master. Beyond the runway, the model-turned-actress has an impressive off-duty style that always turns heads, and her latest was no different.

Spotted in L.A. coming off a flight from the U.K.’s Heathrow international airport, Delevingne rocked a laid-back look you’ll want to steal next time you travel. She wore an all-gray tracksuit that featured black and plaid detailing that gave the ensemble an elevated feel.

Delevingne continued her look with hot-pink socks and blush pink Fenty x Puma creepers that also included black detailing that matched her hoodie and pants. The star finished things off with a Fendi monster studded backpack, and though it’s sold out, you can grab her sneakers in a similar style and color on sale online.

