Cara Delevingne Matches Her Shoes With Her New Haircut

By / 2 hours ago
Cara Delvingne
Cara Delevingne.
REX

A dramatic new haircut often calls for a style update. Case in point: Cara Delvingne. Since she went for that fierce new platinum crop, she’s been upping her fashion game with some similarly sharp ensembles.

Out and about on Wednesday in Manhattan, where she is promoting her new science fiction movie, “Valerian and The City Of A Thousand Planets,” she teamed a striped Brunello Cucinelli blazer with a pair of white drainpipe pants by Redemption, complete with military-style buttons all the way up the leg. ­­

Cara wears Olgana Paris L'Audacieuse Pumps.Delevingne in made-to-order Olgana Paris L’Audacieuse Pumps. REX

Color-coordinated to a fault, her new locks perfectly matched not only her outfit but also her pointed white stilettos by celebrity-favorite footwear label Olgana Paris. Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Chrissy Teigen and friends are also fans.

A skinny pant-and-stiletto combo is never the most flattering, but these demi-flares, with their stylishly asymmetric ankle, solved that issue admirably. And, unlike a full flare, they also ensured a prime view of those python-skin pumps, which would otherwise have been a wasted opportunity. This could be the stirrup -pant update we’ve all been waiting for.

Olgana Paris L'Audacieuse PumpsOlgana Paris L’Audacieuse Pumps. REX

However, while we hope Delevingne’s sharp new look is here to stay, it turns out the haircut is only an interim measure. She’s going to shave her head for her next role.

    Reply