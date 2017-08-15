Cara Delevingne Celebrated Her 25th Birthday With These $24 Shoes

Cara Delevingne, joined by a group of friends, celebrates her 25th birthday in Mexico. Courtesy of Instagram

As we’ve seen from her latest “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” press tour, Cara Delevingne is always a knockout on the red carpet. The model-turned-actress has wowed the world with everything from her pink hair and pearl dress to her gorgeous crystal-embellished black pant suit.

This week, the star turned 25 — and she decided to celebrate the occasion by bringing all of her friends together for a fun Mexican getaway. Not surprisingly, Delevingne didn’t disappoint with her off-duty birthday style. Her squad kicked off the trip with matching all-red looks, followed by a sea of colorful swimsuits as they continued the supermodel’s special day on a boat.

Birthday girl Delevingne stood out in an all-white suit and a vibrant striped Issey Miyake coat, which she used as a beach coverup. But what really caught our eye was the matching flip-flops she wore. Delevingne took to Instagram to give her seal of approval on the yellow Havaianas, which you can purchase now for only $24 online. It’s no secret that the brand’s sandals are a summer staple, but now Delevingne gives us even more reason to stock up.

I ❤️🇲🇽 A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Aug 10, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Havaianas Brazil Logo Citrus Yellow sandal, $24; havaianas.com

