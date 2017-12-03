Cara Delevingne Looks Like a Burberry Ad at Festive Holiday Party

Burberry sure knows how to throw a holiday party.

The brand and Cara Delevingne hosted a star-studded bash last night, at The Glory in East London.

For the festivities, Delevingne was decked out head to toe in a signature Burberry plaid ensemble, including trousers, a body suit fashioned to look like a jacket and matching booties.

The model-turned-actress, who teamed up with Matt Smith for Burberry’s latest campaign, also showed off bold makeup and a jaunty embellished beret.

Cara Delevingne at the #BurberryXCara Christmas party in London. A post shared by Caz Del Viz (@delevingneupdate) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:19am PST

Meanwhile, Delevingne’s pal and pop star Rita Ora stepped out for the occasion in a bright flowing green frock worn over a teal turtleneck. On her feet, she wore Sophia Webster satin Lilico embellished sandals paired with Burberry socks.

Elsewhere, “Stranger Things” stars and rumored couple Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton enjoyed the festivities in style. Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler on the hit Netflix series, paired a silk Burberry polka dot dress with a vibrant violet suede trench coat and pointed black booties.

As for the British actor, black brogues pulled together his bold look featuring a plaid sweater with printed trousers and a navy coat.

Seeing this cute couple #nataliadyer and #charlieheaton attendind #burberryxcara holiday party 🎉 We're feeling so festive 🎄⛄️🎅🏻 A post shared by @lipsgarcon_official on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:53pm PST

Shop Rita’s Sophia Webster sandals.