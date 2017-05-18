The Most Dramatic Moments on the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet

View Slideshow Petra Nemcova on the red carpet at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Ascending the grand staircase at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival is no easy task, but some famous faces have managed the feat in the most dramatic way — with a memorable style statement.

Kicking off this year’s festival on Wednesday at the Palais des Festivals, Bella Hadid looked chic when she was escorted by her father, Mohamed Hadid, while clad in a gown by Alexandre Vauthier and shoes by Olgana Paris. Also taking part in the fashion parade was actress Chompoo Araya, who looked ethereal in a white Ralph & Russo dress that featured a long feathered cape and train.

Chompoo Araya on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Last year Jourdan Dunn created a stunning moment when she glided up the staircase with a handler holding her gown, and supermodel Petra Nemcova also shared the red carpet while clad in a red dress that inspired a spin in her heels.

At the 2014 Cannes Film Festival Uma Thurman looked chic in a bright yellow dress that had fabric billowing in the wind, and two years earlier Diane Kruger nodded court style when she strutted in a structured gown in the rain.

Uma Thurman on the red carpet at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

In 2009 Dita Von Teese took her Christian Louboutin pumps down the red carpet in a strapless black and white dress, and in 2007 she stepped out in a floor-length icy gray ensemble.

Dita Von Teese wears Christian Louboutin pumps on the red carpet at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

