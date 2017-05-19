Petra Nemcova’s Leggy Strut Caused a Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

View Slideshow Petra Nemcova suffers a wardrobe malfunction wearing Loriblu heels teamed with a dress by The 2nd Skin Co. that featured a high slit that exposed her underwear on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Supermodel Petra Nemcova had a confident strut in Loriblu heels today at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, but her leggy fashion statement revealed more than she intended.

Nemcova suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction while making her way across the red carpet when the gown left her underwear partially exposed. The airy dress by The 2nd Skin Co. had a slit cut from the upper thigh down to the floor-length skirt hem.

Petra Nemcova wears Loriblu heels on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

The figure-flattering gown incorporated a plunging neckline, which called attention to her sparkling Chopard diamond necklace, and the skirt’s silhouette was an apt match to show off her shoes.

Taking to Instagram, the philanthropist told her fans that she planned on seeing “The Nelyubov” at the Palais des Festivals.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival kicked off one day earlier and fellow model Bella Hadid experienced a similar accidental exposure. The brunette’s strapless gown by Alexandre Vauthier featured a high-slit that opened and revealed her lingerie when she greeted Susan Sarandon.

