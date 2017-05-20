Kristen Stewart Embraces an Edgy Look With Nude Top & 4.7-Inch Heels at Cannes

View Slideshow Kristen Stewart wears a nude bandeaux top with a pair of Le Silla's Fiesta sandals ($350.50) on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Some celebrities who flocked to the 2017 Cannes Film Festival have hit the red carpet in traditional fare, teaming minimalist sandals with ball gowns.

But, Kristen Stewart made her arrival today in sleek iconoclast style — embracing an edgy look from head to toe.

Kristen Stewart wears a nude bandeaux top with a pair of Le Silla ’s Fiesta sandals ($350.50) on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Kristen Stewart wears a nude bandeaux top with a pair of Le Silla’s Fiesta sandals ($350.50) on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

The actress posed for photos in a nude bandeaux top that had frayed edges and teamed it with a tweed pencil skirt.

For her footwear, she went for a sexy sandal by Le Silla that gave her a boost in height with a 4.7-inch stiletto heel.

The shoes feature black metallized material and three straps — one across the toe bed, one across the ankle and one above the ankle. Other design details include a zipper closure at the counter and cutouts that flank the foot on both sides.

Kristen Stewart wears Le Silla’s Fiesta sandals ($350.50) on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Le Silla’s Fiesta sandal is currently available for $350.50 on LeSilla.com — that’s half-off the original price tag.

Stewart completed the look with dramatic eye makeup and her hair styled in a platinum buzz cut.

Last year at Cannes, Stewart was well-prepared for comfort on her feet at the “American Honey” premiere where she wore black Christian Louboutin heels alongside her friend Alicia Cargile, who carried a pair of Vans checkerboard sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kristen Stewart at Cannes.