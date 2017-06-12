Candice Swanepoel and More Best-Dressed Stars at the 2017 Tony Awards

View Slideshow Candice Swanepoel wearing a Prabal Gurung gown at the 2017 Tony Awards. REX Shutterstock

Candice Swanepoel has recently returned to the red carpet and modeling circuit after she welcomed her first child in October, and the supermodel completely stole the red-carpet at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday night.

She wore a Prabal Gurung gown that featured a beaded bodice and hand-embroidered crystals. The sheer skirt showed off a peek of her black strappy sandals.

Chrissy Teigen also topped the best-dressed list in a Pamella Roland white and gold gown that she completed with simple ankle-strap sandals. Teigen attended the awards with her husband, John Legend.

Scarlett Johansson eschewed a typical red-carpet gown and went with a Michael Kors Collection belted blazer and matching skirt, which had a thigh-high slit that showed off her sparkly Stuart Weitzman sandals. Olivia Wilde also opted for Michael Kors, but hers was a fiery red gown with a plunging neckline, completed with black sandals.

Other top style picks include Sarah Paulson in Rodarte, Sara Bareilles in Naeem Khan and Cynthia Erivo in CG.

