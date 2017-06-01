Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s NATO-Branded Blue Socks Got a Lot of Attention

View Slideshow Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau makes a colorful fashion statement with his socks. REX Shutterstock

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau takes his sock game seriously. So much that he showed off his newest pair for global leaders, who circled around him and tilted their heads to get a close look last week in Brussels at the NATO summit.

They were perfectly branded for the occasion with NATO’s logo.

Speaking with PM @theresamay, I offered our condolences for the terrorist attack in Manchester. The UK will always have a friend in Canada. 🇨🇦🇬🇧 J’ai offert nos condoléances à la PM @theresamay après l’attentat terroriste survenu à Manchester. Le Canada sera toujours l’ami du R.-U. A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on May 25, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

The 45-year-old had Germany’s chancellor Angela Merkel, among other politicians, taking an eyeful of his light blue socks emblazoned with the organization’s emblem.

Trudeau is fond of adding a vibrant style statement to his formal dark suits and dark shoes when he meets with leaders. In fact, on May 4 he enjoyed a chat with his Irish counterpart Enda Kenny while clad in bright mismatched socks featuring “Star Wars” characters on his feet — R2D2 on one side and C3P0 on the other.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Irish counterpart Enda Kenny, wears “Star Wars”-themed socks. AP Images

Detail of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s “Star Wars” socks. AP Images

When he recently sat for a meeting with France’s president Emmanuel Macron to talk “jobs, security and climate,” he popped with color from his chair in striped socks.

Trudeau has embraced other patterns and colors, including a pair with skulls and crossbones last year alongside Johann Schneider-ammann, president of the Swiss Confederation. For meetings with President Donald Trump, Prince Harry and President Barack Obama, he opted for sleek dark colors and patterns.

