Camila Cabello’s Best Red-Carpet Shoe Moments

Fifth Harmony lost one of its members last month, and tonight, fans of girl group will watch Fifth Harmony perform without Camila Cabello for the first time. The singers are set to perform as four at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards, airing on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.

After forming in 2012 and finishing third on Season 2 of the singing competition “The X Factor,” the remaining members —Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui — decided to continue on as a band after Cabello decided to split.

Left to right: Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen, Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello and Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony. REX Shutterstock.

Fifth Harmony made the announcement on Twitter on Dec. 19, posting, “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Cabello released her own statement shortly after: “As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

Cabello had already embarked in her own solo endeavors while in the group, releasing “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly last October and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes in November 2015. She plans to work on her own music throughout this year.

Style-wise, it was rare to see Cabello alone on the red carpet, but the singer has been photographed solo on a few occasions. The singer has a very accessible shoe style, having been spotted in Topshop, Jessica Simpson, Candie’s, Aldo and Steve Madden.

Cabello wearing UrbanOG over-the-knee boots at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball. REX Shutterstock.

She has also been seen in a luxury designers, including Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti.

