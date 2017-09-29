Camila Cabello Is Red Hot in Statement Color Outfit & ‘Smashing’ Boots

Camila Cabello wears Stuart Weitzman's Smashing boots. Splash

Camila Cabello took a bold approach to fall earlier this week as she made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York. The singer stepped out into the city wearing a bright, all-red look; an outfit perfect for the Big Apple.

Instead of the standard cold weather black attire, we couldn’t be more here for Cabello’s one-of-a-kind ensemble. She donned an eye-catching Tamuna Ingorokva long-sleeve jumpsuit, which zips up and ties in the front, but to add to what she referred to as her “lady in red” look on Instagram, the star slipped on the ultimate autumn boots that matched her suit perfectly. Her slouchy, red leather shoes by Stuart Weitzman were casual and elegant all at the same time proving they go with everything. Stuart Weitzman’s Smashing boots features the trendy slouchy silhouette. The knee boots are crafted from supple nappa leather on a 3.5-inch heel. They’re available for $775.

If you’re on the hunt for quality standout boots this season, look no further. See the former Fifth Harmony star’s full look below and get inspired.

lady in red A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Stuart Weitzman The Smashing boots, $775; stuartweitzman.com

