Cameron Diaz Wears Affordable Sam Edelman Sandals, Reunites With Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz at the "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" premiere in 2003. REX Shutterstock

Cameron Diaz went furniture shopping on Friday and guess who tagged along to help? “Charlie’s Angels” co-star and longtime friend, Drew Barrymore. It’s been 17 years since the two debuted alongside Lucy Liu in the action flick in 2000, but the women have remained close.

Strolling along Melrose Place, the actresses both opted for prints. While Cameron donned a black and white polka dot dress with a denim jacket over top, Drew opted for navy trousers and a red button-up top featuring white floral embellishments. For footwear, both went for sandals.

Guys, #DrewBarrymore helped #CameronDiaz with her furniture shopping today. See more pics of the mini #CharliesAngels reunion on JJ! A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

The “Something About Mary” star wore gold thong sandals from Sam Edelman, which happen to be totally affordable.

Sam Edelman Gigi sandal, $59.95; nordstrom.com

What’s more, the “Never Been Kissed” actress Instagrammed a picture with her girlfriend, writing, “Remember to spend a moment with the ones you love in your busy life. She has made me feel beyond beautiful. Always has. Always will.”