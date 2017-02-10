Millie Bobby Brown, A$AP Rocky and More Celebs in the Front Row at Calvin Klein Collection

View Slideshow Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky REX Shutterstock

Calvin Klein Collection has a new chief creative officer in Raf Simons, so it’s no surprise that plenty of celebrities showed up to see which direction he’d take the brand in for the fall 2017 collection. “Divorce” star Sarah Jessica Parker sat next to fellow sunglass-sporting attendee Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, while Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow shared a laugh in the front row. Brooke Shields came out for a rare public appearance, while rising star and Screen Actors Guild award winner Millie Bobby Brown posed with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker REX Shutterstock

Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow in the front row at Calvin Klein. REX Shutterstock

Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky REX Shutterstock

