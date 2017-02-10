Millie Bobby Brown, A$AP Rocky and More Celebs in the Front Row at Calvin Klein Collection

Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky View Slideshow
Millie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky
REX Shutterstock

Calvin Klein Collection has a new chief creative officer in Raf Simons, so it’s no surprise that plenty of celebrities showed up to see which direction he’d take the brand in for the fall 2017 collection. “Divorce” star Sarah Jessica Parker sat next to fellow sunglass-sporting attendee Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, while Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow shared a laugh in the front row. Brooke Shields came out for a rare public appearance, while rising star and Screen Actors Guild award winner Millie Bobby Brown posed with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Celebrities in the Front RowAnna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker REX Shutterstock
Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow in the front row at Calvin Klein.Julianne Moore and Gwyneth Paltrow in the front row at Calvin Klein. REX Shutterstock
Celebrities in the Front Row millie bobby brownMillie Bobby Brown and A$AP Rocky REX Shutterstock

To check out all of the celebrities in the front row, click through the gallery.

