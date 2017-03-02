Bruno Mars Is So Smooth As He Dances in These Old-School Nikes for New Music Video

Bruno Mars seen in his "That's What I Like" music video. Courtesy of Instagram.

Bruno Mars has got the moves.

The “24K Magic” singer surprised fans Wednesday night with the official music video for his latest single, “That’s What I Like.”

Bruno Mars dancing in his “That’s What I Like” music video. Courtesy of YouTube.

Mars shows off his dancing skills in the video as he is seen solo, dressed in a simple and sleek ensemble. He paired the black-and-white look with Nike sneakers.

The go-to Cortez silhouette has been a constant stage look for Mars. He wore the old-school sneaker style at the 2017 Brit Awards and onstage at the Grammy Awards last month.

The Cortez debuted in 1972 and has evolved over subsequent decades. And they are affordable, retailing for $75.

Nike Cortez all white sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

You can catch Mars onstage once again as he will be performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. He will also be honored with the most prestigious award of the evening: the 2017 iHeartRadio Innovator Award.

Tune in to the awards show on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, watch the video for “That’s What I Like” here.

