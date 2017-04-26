Brooklyn Beckham Is Starting a Quirky Sneaker Trend

Brooklyn Beckham at the fall '17 Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

These days, when Brooklyn Beckham isn’t wearing sold-out Saint Laurent sneakers, it’s very possible you’ll catch the 18-year-old donning a new shoe trend that he came up with — mismatched kicks. Yup, David and Victoria Beckham’s son is quite the trailblazing trendsetter.

We first spotted Beckham, who describes himself as a photographer in his Instagram profile, sporting the avant-garde look when he attended the Alexander Wang fall ’17 show at New York Fashion Week back in February. In that instance, he paired two different Converse shoes — in black and white colorways — with rolled-up jeans and a pink hooded sweatshirt.

Brooklyn Beckham wearing black and white Converse high-top sneakers at the Alexander Wang fall ’17 show in NYC. REX Shutterstock

The stylish star is frequently seen out and about sporting Converse sneakers, but this was the first time he chose to wear mismatched styles publicly.

Brooklyn Beckham wearing black and white Converse high-top sneakers at the Alexander Wang fall ’17 show in NYC. REX Shutterstock

The teen also took to Instagram to post a photo of himself donning the innovative style with camouflage cargo pants, a green jacket and a pink beanie.

Then, earlier this month, Brooklyn — the big brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper — got a friend in on the style, as the two left Catch restaurant in Hollywood.

Brooklyn Beckham out with a friend, both wearing Converse high-top sneakers in different colorways. Splash News

Most recently, Beckham was seen wearing mismatched Vans slip-on sneakers, with a white hoodie and distressed jeans, while out in London with friends, showing off his new army-green vintage Land Rover.

Brooklyn Beckham wears mismatched Vans slip-on sneakers in London. Splash News

