Brooklyn Beckham Is Starting a Quirky Sneaker Trend

These days, when Brooklyn Beckham isn’t wearing sold-out Saint Laurent sneakers, it’s very possible you’ll catch the 18-year-old donning a new shoe trend that he came up with — mismatched kicks. Yup, David and Victoria Beckham’s son is quite the trailblazing trendsetter.
We first spotted Beckham, who describes himself as a photographer in his Instagram profile, sporting the avant-garde look when he attended the Alexander Wang fall ’17 show at New York Fashion Week back in February. In that instance, he paired two different Converse shoes — in black and white colorways — with rolled-up jeans and a pink hooded sweatshirt.
The stylish star is frequently seen out and about sporting Converse sneakers, but this was the first time he chose to wear mismatched styles publicly.
The teen also took to Instagram to post a photo of himself donning the innovative style with camouflage cargo pants, a green jacket and a pink beanie.
Then, earlier this month, Brooklyn — the big brother to Romeo, Cruz and Harper — got a friend in on the style, as the two left Catch restaurant in Hollywood.
Most recently, Beckham was seen wearing mismatched Vans slip-on sneakers, with a white hoodie and distressed jeans, while out in London with friends, showing off his new army-green vintage Land Rover.
Want more?
Exclusive: Victoria Beckham Will Unveil a Full Shoe Collection at New York Fashion Week
Victoria Beckham Is All About This Color Combination Lately
Victoria Beckham Says Her Kids Love Her New Yeezys