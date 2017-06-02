Brooke Shields Swaps Chic Red Heels for Flip-Flops in NYC

Brooke Shields Style
Brooke Shields in New York on June 1.
Brooke Shields proved she is all of us on Wednesday in New York when she was spotted wearing a pair of flip-flops — and carrying her heels.

Shields may have just gotten a pedicure, requiring a pair of flip-flops so that the polish could dry. Or maybe her feet hurt and she couldn’t bear to wear her heels any longer. The former model and actress carried a pair of red block-heel, slingback pumps in her hand.

The shoes feature a loaferlike upper and a shiny heel with gold ribbing. She had been wearing them with a summery white eyelet dress. Even more relatable than the flip-flops were all of the tote bags Shields had slung over her shoulder as many women in New York do.

It turns out Shields might have a thing for bold footwear. She recently posted a photo on Instagram of a pair of floral Valentino flats that she said she bought herself for Mother’s Day.

