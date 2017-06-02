Brooke Shields Swaps Chic Red Heels for Flip-Flops in NYC

Brooke Shields in New York on June 1. Splash

Brooke Shields proved she is all of us on Wednesday in New York when she was spotted wearing a pair of flip-flops — and carrying her heels.

Shields may have just gotten a pedicure, requiring a pair of flip-flops so that the polish could dry. Or maybe her feet hurt and she couldn’t bear to wear her heels any longer. The former model and actress carried a pair of red block-heel, slingback pumps in her hand.

The shoes feature a loaferlike upper and a shiny heel with gold ribbing. She had been wearing them with a summery white eyelet dress. Even more relatable than the flip-flops were all of the tote bags Shields had slung over her shoulder as many women in New York do.

It turns out Shields might have a thing for bold footwear. She recently posted a photo on Instagram of a pair of floral Valentino flats that she said she bought herself for Mother’s Day.

Breaking in my Mother's Day gift to myself. ❤️ @MaisonValentino A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on May 24, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

