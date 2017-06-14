Britney Spears Rocks the Sock Boot Trend for Taipei Concert

Britney Spears took the sock boot trend straight to her concert stage in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.
While the Balenciaga sock boot has certainly been one of the favorites among celebrities and street style stars, it’s not quite practical for dancing and singing all over a stage. Spears actually appeared to be wearing a lace-up dance boot that had a lug sole for plenty of traction, and she added a black stirrup thigh-high sock to create the thigh-high-boot effect.
Spears is currently touring Asia and has upcoming concerts in Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore. She’ll end her international shows with one in Tel Aviv, Israel, before she resumes her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Earlier this week she was spotted arriving in Tokyo in a much more casual look, including a pair of Birkenstock sandals.
