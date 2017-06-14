Britney Spears Rocks the Sock Boot Trend for Taipei Concert

Britney Spears performing in Taipei on June 13. Splash

Britney Spears took the sock boot trend straight to her concert stage in Taipei, Taiwan, on Tuesday.

While the Balenciaga sock boot has certainly been one of the favorites among celebrities and street style stars, it’s not quite practical for dancing and singing all over a stage. Spears actually appeared to be wearing a lace-up dance boot that had a lug sole for plenty of traction, and she added a black stirrup thigh-high sock to create the thigh-high-boot effect.

Britney Spears added a thigh-high sock to her dance shoes for her Taipei concert. REX Shutterstock

Spears wearing a glittery bodysuit, fishnets and boots with a thigh-high sock during her Taipei concert. REX Shutterstock

Britney Spears during her Taipei concert. REX Shutterstock

Spears is currently touring Asia and has upcoming concerts in Thailand, Hong Kong and Singapore. She’ll end her international shows with one in Tel Aviv, Israel, before she resumes her residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. Earlier this week she was spotted arriving in Tokyo in a much more casual look, including a pair of Birkenstock sandals.

Britney Spears arriving in Tokyo wearing Birkenstock sandals. REX Shutterstock

