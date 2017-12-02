Britney Spears Kicks Off Birthday With Boyfriend in Platform Pumps

View Slideshow Britney Spears appears on the "Jonathan Ross Show." REX Shutterstock.

Britney Spears is celebrating 36 years today.

The iconic pop star, known for hits like “Oops…I did It Again” and “Toxic,” took to social media to document her birthday festivities.

“Couldn’t ask for a better way to kick off my birthday,” Spears captioned a video of her wearing a chain embellished black mini dress with platform heels while blowing out candles on cupcakes and dancing around.

Boyfriend Sam Asghari appears to be holding the camera as he wishes the singer, who is surrounded by candles and rose pedals, a happy birthday.

Just the day before, Spears shared another video with her man featuring holiday music. The pair met on the set of the artist’s “Slumber Party” music video about a year ago.

