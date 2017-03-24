British Prime Minister Theresa May Wore Custom Charlotte Olympia Heels for Red Nose Day

British Prime Minister Theresa May. REX Shutterstock

British Prime Minister Theresa May might divide opinion when it comes to politics, but as far as her taste in footwear is concerned many in the industry would give the British Prime Minister points for her fashion-forward choices.

On Friday, May marked Red Nose Day by wearing a pair of custom Charlotte Olympia red velvet kitten heels. Red Nose Day is an annual U.K. fundraiser organized by the charity Comic Relief. It encourages people to embrace their sense of humor and raise money for a variety of charities.

The shoes were a variation of the brand’s signature “Kitty” flats, with vamps shaped like pointy feline ears.

Charlotte Olympia Kitty flats, $495. Courtesy of Saks

“Theresa May is well-known for her love of shoes, and it was an honor to design a pair especially for Britain’s leading lady,” said Charlotte Dellal, the brand’s founder and creative director. “Comic Relief is a great cause that changes lives for the better and Charlotte Olympia is proud to be associated with the vital work they do.”

The shoes are currently being auctioned as part of Comic Relief’s “Best Auction Ever.” Jamie Oliver, James Corden and Ed Sheeran are also taking part in the auction.

Red velvet shoes worn by Theresa May are to be auctioned off for the #RedNoseDay #BestAuctionEver for Comic Relief https://t.co/8q3dft6uaH — MaidenheadAdvertiser (@MaidenheadAds) March 24, 2017

May has long been a fashion lover and is particularly known for wearing eye-catching kitten heels which are often decorated with oversized crystals or covered with colorful animal prints.

Her fashion choices have also raised criticism at times: Last December David Cameron’s former education secretary Nicky Morgan was widely quoted critiquing May for wearing an 850 pounds, or $1,068, pair of leather trousers by British designer Amanda Wakeley.

A series of prominent figures across Britain are participating in Red Nose Day. Kate Moss is joining actors Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon on a sequel of “Love Actually” that will air on BBC tonight.

