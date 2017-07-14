France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron, 64, Has a Style Trick That Makes Her Look Younger

View Slideshow Brigitte Macron wears head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

France’s first lady Brigitte Macron (nee Trogneux) knows how to shed years off her age through clever and chic head-to-toe styling tricks.

Even President Donald Trump took notice of the glamorous 64-year-old today, paying the former teacher a compliment on her figure during dinner at the Eiffel Tower in Paris. “You know, you’re in such good shape,” President Trump was overheard saying in a Facebook live stream.

The wife of French president Emmanuel Macron looked sleek in her go-to label, Louis Vuitton. She arrived at the landmark’s Jules Verne restaurant wearing a metallic shift dress that featured a floral motif, mesh collar and above-the-knee skirt hem. Completing the look was a pair of the luxury brand’s Merry-Go-Round cap-toe pumps that had metallic tips.

Melania stuck to her favorite label too, teaming a pair of blue Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps with a custom red, white and blue Hervé Pierre dress.

Standing alongside her husband, it’s hard to tell Macron is 24 years his senior. Her age-defying illusion is owed to carefully coordinating her outfits with flattering silhouettes, as well as by embracing youthful trends.

When she steps out for formal affairs, she’s often seen in pointed-toe pumps that feature sexy but sensible heel heights, usually no more than 4 inches. Some of the shoe styles she wears include statement-making accents such as PVC material, metallic hardware, cutouts, cap toes and snakeskin — all fresh touches that give a classic look an energetic twist.

For more casual occasions, she opts for ankle boots or sneakers.

Macron has an athletic, thin figure and styles herself in a way that complements her appearance. She avoids T-strap sandals that cut off the ankle and can cause some people to look shorter than usual; instead, her preferred shoe silhouette is a pointed-toe pump, which can help create the illusion of extra height.

Some of the other youthful touches to her wardrobe includes leather jackets, skinny jeans and tailored above-the-knee dresses.

