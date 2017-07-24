French First Lady Brigitte Macron Wore a Sleek Outfit for Meeting With U2’s Bono

French first lady Brigitte Macron and Bono outside Élysée Palace in Paris on July 24. REX Shutterstock

French first lady Brigitte Macron might have revealed herself as a major fan of U2 frontman Bono.

She posed for photos with Bono on Monday while the musician was visiting Élysée Palace in Paris to meet with her and her husband, President Emmanuel Macron. Bono was there on behalf of the One organization he started, which fights global poverty, particularly in Africa. According to CTV News, the first lady said after the meeting that one issue they discussed was education of girls and women in Africa.

When Macron and Bono, along with One president and CEO Gayle Smith, emerged from the palace, it appeared that Macron may have channeled Bono with her outfit. The first lady is known for her sleek style, but she certainly paid homage to Bono in her black top and black skinny pants, topped off with a gray military-style jacket, not unlike the statement jackets the musician is known for wearing. She completed the look with black pumps.

First lady of France Brigitte Macron (center) with U2’s Bono. REX Shutterstock

Brigitte Macron wore black skinny pants, a black top, gray military-style jacket and black pumps to meet with Bono in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Macron wore a similar jacket before at her husband’s inauguration in May. The jacket was also done in a military-inspired style, but in a light blue, and she paired it with a matching skirt.

Brigitte Macron wears head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

