Brie Larson Wore Red at ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Premiere for International Women’s Day

Brie Larson at the "Kong Skull" premiere in Los Angeles on March 8. REX Shutterstock

In honor of International Women’s Day on Wednesday, many people — both men and women — wore red to shine a light on women’s equality.

Brie Larson took this dress code very seriously for the premiere of “Kong: Skull Island” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. She opted for a shiny red Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin’s black ankle-strap pumps — with a red sole, of course.

Brie Larson wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Christian Louboutin heels for the “Kong: Skull Island” premiere. REX Shutterstock

Larson’s Christian Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock

On her Instagram, Larson posted a message to her followers encouraging them to share their stories of growing as woman in the comments of her post.

“Here’s to women,” she wrote. “Whatever your race, religion, sexual orientation, bank account amount or documentation — I will spend the rest of my life working to raise you up.”

Thank you Los Angeles!!! 🚨🚨🚨 @kongskullislandmovie #internationalwomensday A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Mar 8, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

