Brie Larson’s 4.5-Inch Illusion Halter-Strap Heels Got Her Through Spring & Summer

Brie Larson wears Christian Louboutin's Jonatina sandals. REX Shutterstock

Brie Larson just arrived in New York City, where she will promote her new film, “The Glass Castle” — and she is pulling off a series of stylish looks.

The actress sported a black Cinq à Sept dress that retails for $465 on Tuesday night at TimesTalks, pairing the frock with sky-high Christian Louboutin sandals that have PVC detailing.

Brie Larson wears a Cinq à Sept dress with Christian Louboutin sandals at TimesTalks in New York City on Aug. 8. REX Shutterstock

The Jonatina Illusion sandals feature matte napa leather straps around the toe and ankle, with push-stud detail. Crossing over the counter and cascading along the heel are two PVC illusion halter straps. Featuring a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, the shoes retail for $795 on neimanmarcus.com.

Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina Illusion sandals; $795; neimanmarcus.com Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

The style must be among the “Captain Marvel” star’s favorites because it has gotten her through several major appearances this summer. She stepped out in the sandals when she attended the Rodarte fall ’17 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show, and again at the “Free Fire” premiere in April.

Brie Larson wears Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina sandals at Rodarte’s fall ’17 show in Paris on July 2. REX Shutterstock

In addition to her Tuesday night appearance, Larson headed to the morning talk shows. On the “Today Show,” Larson donned a patterned, blue maxi dress, which she paired with bow-embellished red sandals for a summery look. The starlet discussed “The Glass Castle” as a story of human resilience, an idea that applies just as well to “Room,” the 2015 drama for which she won an Academy Award.

Brie Larson wears Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina sandals at the “Free Fire” premiere on April 13. REX Shutterstock

On “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the 27-year-old opted for another long dress — this time in pink, red and black — which she teamed with another pair of red sandals, sans detailing. Larson spoke with Ryan Seacrest and guest co-host Eva Longoria, describing her experience at the Met Gala, where she accidentally ended up in a mass bathroom selfie with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, among others.

