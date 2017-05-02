Lena Dunham, Salma Hayek, Priyanka Chopra and More Celebrities Wearing Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

View Slideshow Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Boots were certainly a trend tonight on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. Salma Hayek and Lily Alrdidge both donned Balenciaga sock boots, Lena Dunham sported an affordable pair of Jeffrey Campbell boots, and Priyanka Chopra paired a platform, sock style with a bold trench coat style gown from Ralph Lauren Collection.

Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Other stars on the red carpet wearing boots included actress Jennifer Connelly, “Starving” singer Hailee Steinfeld, Solange Knowles and more.

The “Cranes In the Sky” singer wore laced up ankle booties with an avant garde sleeping bag style dress from Thom Browne for the occasion.

Solange Knowles wearing Thom Browne dress with booties. REX Shutterstock

Model Lily Aldridge paired a simple white gown with audacious spandex sock boots from Balenciaga in red colorway.

Lily Aldridge wears Balenciaga boots at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Also donning the boot style tonight is Salma Hayek — who instead went with a cobalt blue colorway and a black halter gown cinched at the waist.

Salma Hayek wears Balenciaga boots at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

For more stars donning boots on the red carpet at the 2017 Met Gala, check out the gallery.

