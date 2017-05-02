These Celebs Stomped Out in Edgy Thigh-High Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The 150-foot-long carpet at the Met Gala can be intimidating, but Lily Aldridge and Salma Hayek knew exactly how to make each step they took one not to miss.
Stomping out in Balenciaga’s spandex boots, the entertainers fueled the drama behind the star-studded soiree tonight, which launched the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit.
The ’80s-inspired footwear features a nearly 5-inch heel and a pointed-toe profile in saturated colors — Aldridge in red and Hayek in blue.
The shoes retail for $1,395 on Net-a-porter.com.
Aldridge nodded Comme des Garçons’ avant garde style with an edgy look that included a white dress with a long train teamed with a pink veil.
Meanwhile Hayek toned down the theatrical boot with a voluminous black dress. The Oscar-nominated star was joined by her billionaire husband and Gucci honcho, Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the brand’s parent company Kering.
Want More?
Take a Look at the Most Dramatic Dresses on the Met Gala Steps
Katy Perry Hits the Met Gala Red Carpet in One of the Most Dramatic Looks of the Night
Met Gala Fashion Duos: Famous Guests and Their Designer Dates