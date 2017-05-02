These Celebs Stomped Out in Edgy Thigh-High Boots on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Lily Aldridge poses in Balenciaga boots at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The 150-foot-long carpet at the Met Gala can be intimidating, but Lily Aldridge and Salma Hayek knew exactly how to make each step they took one not to miss.

Stomping out in Balenciaga’s spandex boots, the entertainers fueled the drama behind the star-studded soiree tonight, which launched the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” exhibit.

The ’80s-inspired footwear features a nearly 5-inch heel and a pointed-toe profile in saturated colors — Aldridge in red and Hayek in blue.

The shoes retail for $1,395 on Net-a-porter.com.

Aldridge nodded Comme des Garçons’ avant garde style with an edgy look that included a white dress with a long train teamed with a pink veil.

Meanwhile Hayek toned down the theatrical boot with a voluminous black dress. The Oscar-nominated star was joined by her billionaire husband and Gucci honcho, Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of the brand’s parent company Kering.

