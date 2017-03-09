Shop Some of Blue Ivy Carter’s Best Shoe Style Moments

Soon, 5-year-old Blue Ivy Carter will have two new siblings, but until the twins arrive, it’s all about her. Blue has two of the most famous parents on the planet, and she sure dresses like it. Blue frequently dons Gucci, and it’s impossible to forget the $11,000 Mischka Aoki The Grand Royale dress she rocked on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.
For the VMAs, Blue looked like a little queen in a stunning gown with an asymmetrical skirt from Mischka Aoki. Paired with the dress, she wore Giuseppe Zanotti blush-colored leather sneakers with a crystal-studded band.
Giuseppe Zanotti Dolly Sneaker, $565; giuseppezanotti.com
With that said, Beyoncé’s mini-me often sports classic Converse Chuck Taylors, like she did recently while attending the 21017 NBA All-Star basketball game in New Orleans. Naturally, she paired the simple black low-top sneakers with an embellished Gucci dress.
Converse Kids Chuck Taylor All Star Core Ox, $35; zappos.com
She also was just seen wearing the white version of the Converse style to the “Beauty and the Beast” film premiere with her mom.
To shop more of Blue Ivy’s shoe style, click through the gallery.
