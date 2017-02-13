Blue Ivy Just Won the Fashion Game at the 2017 Grammys

Blue Ivy cheering for Beyoncé during the 2017 Grammys. Giphy/Grammy Awards

Five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter may have just won the fashion game at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter is sending all sorts of messages with her pink Gucci suit. In addition to channeling the late music idol Prince, she also eschewed the expectation that young girls should wear dresses.

While we haven’t been able to get a good photo of her shoes, at one point the cameras panned out and we could see Blue was wearing white socks and black buckled shoes with the look.

Blue Ivy Carter Channels Prince in Gucci at the 2017 Grammys pic.twitter.com/ecfl9WLjxe — Lookbook (@lookfearlis) February 13, 2017

When her mom accepted the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade,” Blue stood up and cheered before getting back to busying herself with the contents of her Hello Kitty sparkly pink purse.

Blue also appeared in a video that played along with Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammys.

Blue Ivy appeared in this video that accompanied Beyoncé’s Grammys performance. AP Images

Want More?

Rihanna, Celine Dion, Solange Knowles & More of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2017 Grammys

These Are the Eye-Catching Style Statements at the 2017 Grammy Red Carpet

Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Grammys Trend: 2017 Was Year of the Most Skin-Baring Style