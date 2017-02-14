Blake Lively Instagrams Christian Louboutin Heels for Valentine’s Day

By / 1 hour ago
blake lively christian louboutin pyrabubble heels
Blake Lively.
Rex

Blake Lively may be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but she’s celebrating with her shoes too.

The star took to Instagram to post a playful note saying “Happy Galentine’s Day.” Instead of posting photos of her girlfriends, she took a photo of her Christian Louboutin shoes — a pair of studded stilettos and pumps adorned with a red heart, fitting for the holiday.

Related
All the Christian Louboutin Shoes at the Jenny Packham Runway Show

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

 

Lively is a longtime fan of Christian Louboutin, and the brand is often her first choice for red-carpet events.

Blake LivelyBlake Lively wears an Elie Saab spring ’17 dress and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe Suzanna sandals. REX Shutterstock
Blake Lively Celebrity Statement ShoesDecember 2016: Blake Lively opted for Christian Louboutin heels while her husband, Ryan Reynolds, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REX Shutterstock.
Blake Lively Celebrity Statement Shoes July 2016July 2016: Blake Lively in Christian Louboutin sandals and an Emmanuel Ungaro dress. Splash.

Want More?

Blake Lively Changed Into More Comfortable Shoes After the Golden Globes

Blake Lively Back on the Red Carpet in Stuart Weitzman Sandals

Blake Lively Steps Out In Colorful Bubble-Beaded Christian Louboutin Sandals

All the Christian Louboutin Shoes at the Jenny Packham Runway Show

Priyanka Chopra Wears Christian Louboutin Stilettos in NYC Blizzard

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s