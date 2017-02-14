Blake Lively Instagrams Christian Louboutin Heels for Valentine’s Day

Blake Lively. Rex

Blake Lively may be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but she’s celebrating with her shoes too.

The star took to Instagram to post a playful note saying “Happy Galentine’s Day.” Instead of posting photos of her girlfriends, she took a photo of her Christian Louboutin shoes — a pair of studded stilettos and pumps adorned with a red heart, fitting for the holiday.

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Lively is a longtime fan of Christian Louboutin, and the brand is often her first choice for red-carpet events.

Blake Lively wears an Elie Saab spring ’17 dress and Christian Louboutin pointed-toe Suzanna sandals. REX Shutterstock

December 2016: Blake Lively opted for Christian Louboutin heels while her husband, Ryan Reynolds, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. REX Shutterstock.

July 2016: Blake Lively in Christian Louboutin sandals and an Emmanuel Ungaro dress. Splash.

