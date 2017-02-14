Blake Lively Instagrams Christian Louboutin Heels for Valentine’s Day

Blake Lively may be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, but she’s celebrating with her shoes too.
The star took to Instagram to post a playful note saying “Happy Galentine’s Day.” Instead of posting photos of her girlfriends, she took a photo of her Christian Louboutin shoes — a pair of studded stilettos and pumps adorned with a red heart, fitting for the holiday.
Lively is a longtime fan of Christian Louboutin, and the brand is often her first choice for red-carpet events.
Want More?
Blake Lively Changed Into More Comfortable Shoes After the Golden Globes
Blake Lively Back on the Red Carpet in Stuart Weitzman Sandals
Blake Lively Steps Out In Colorful Bubble-Beaded Christian Louboutin Sandals
All the Christian Louboutin Shoes at the Jenny Packham Runway Show
Priyanka Chopra Wears Christian Louboutin Stilettos in NYC Blizzard