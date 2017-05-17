All of Blake Lively’s Most Glam Looks From the Cannes Film Festival

View Slideshow Blake Lively's stylish red carpet moments at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

The 2017 Cannes Film Festival officially kicked off in France today. This year’s opening ceremony brought out many celebrities, including Will Smith and Jessica Chastain, all wearing their finest red carpet attire. Standouts were models Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid, but last year, it was all about Blake Lively.

The actress was on an intense press tour for her film “The Shallows” as well as Woody Allen’s “Café Society.” At Cannes, she made her opening ceremony entrance a glamorous one as she stepped out in Christian Louboutin sandals and a Versace crystal-covered gown. Her added accessory? Designer Christian Lobuoutin himself tagged along as her date.

May 2016: Blake Lively chose Christian Louboutin sandals with her Versace gown at Cannes. REX Shutterstock.

Throughout the festival, she wore Louboutin on more than one occasion while also donning Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo shoes. One of her most memorable style moments came at “The Shallows” photo call where she wore black and white striped Christian Louboutins paired with a Giambattista Valli dress.

In 2014, Lively made her Cannes debut despite not having a film in the festival. There, she turned heads in Gucci and Chanel gowns, while also choosing shoe looks from Casadei and Sophia Webster.

