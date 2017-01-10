Blake Lively Changed Into More Comfortable Shoes After the Golden Globes

Blake Lively on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8. REX Shutterstock

Blake Lively is one of the few Hollywood stars who doesn’t employ a stylist, which makes her fashion choices all the more impressive.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night, Lively wore an Atelier Versace gown and Christian Louboutin pumps. She attended with her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, who was nominated for an award.

Blake Lively on the red carpet wearing an Atelier Versace dress that hid her Christian Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock

While it might seem fun to party the night away in one’s designer gown after the awards, Lively had other ideas. At some point in the evening, the actress changed into a shimmery Balmain minidress, a long coat and a pair of Isabel Marant booties.

She posted a photo on Instagram while wearing the outfit, encouraging her followers to get home safe at night using the ride sharing app Lyft. And the hidden message? Bring a comfortable change of shoes when you go to a formal event.

