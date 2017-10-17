You Won’t Believe Blake Lively Wore This Many Louboutins and Outfits In One Day

View Slideshow Rex Shutterstock

Shoe envy is at its finest right about now. On Monday, Blake Lively was in the midst of promoting her new film “All I See Is You,” and she stepped up her shoe game for the occasion. Not only did she don Christian Louboutin shoes, but she wore five different pairs all in a day’s work.

From morning to night, Lively changed outfits seven times and with each look she one-upped her stylish self. The star was spotted in two Chanel numbers, and Oscar de la Renta gown and a bright yellow Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit — just to name drop a few high-end designers.

Blake Lively at “Good Morning America,” wearing a Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit and Charlotte Olympia shoes underneath. Rex Shutterstock

Besides a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes, which she wore on her way to “Good Morning America,” and a pair of Michael Kors boots, which she paired with a chic menswear inspired ensemble by Ralph Lauren during the afternoon, Lively was all about the french footwear designer.

Blake Lively in Ralph Lauren Collection and Michael Kors boots. Rex Shutterstock

Her Louboutins were brought to life, quite literally, when she was spotted once again in NYC on Monday, this time with Christian Louboutin by her side. The two were on their way to Lively’s premiere of “All I See Is You.” Ryan Reynolds and Gigi Hadid were also in attendance.

Blake Lively and Christian Louboutin spotted in New York City on Oct. 16. Rex Shutterstock

