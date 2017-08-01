Blake Lively Does a High-Low Look With $40 Old Navy Jeans and These Shoes

Blake Lively REX Shutterstock

Not only known for her glam looks on the red carpet, actress Blake Lively has street-style game like no other. Just yesterday (July 31), the star was spotted leaving a restaurant with her sister in Long Island, New York, wearing one of her most unforgettable casual ensembles to date.

The star donned a simple, white button-down shirt that she wore with a pair of $40 skinny jeans from Old Navy. Yup, from time to time, celebrities are just like us. At the same time, she couldn’t leave it at that. Lively pushed her outfit to the top with a set of accessories that gave it that A-list feel. She rocked a blue, studded Fendi mini backpack that currently retails for $2,750, a gold cross bar Jennifer Meyer necklace costing $2,200, and black Stuart Weitzman pearl sandals you might actually want to invest in. The other buys may seem over the top, especially when paired with denim under $50, but Lively’s black sandals are a closet staple you can use daily and on special occasions. Retailing at $455, we guarantee it will be worth treating yourself to.

Plus, if you grab Lively’s jeans, the sandals will balance out your affordable purchase and together, they won’t break the bank.

Blake and her sissy @RobynLively leaving a restaurant in Long Island yesterday. https://t.co/B6fw8D6qBv pic.twitter.com/xJfi00ychd — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) July 31, 2017

Stuart Weitzman Morepearls sandal, $455; nordstrom.com