Blake Lively Masterfully Mixes Prints During New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively in New York on Feb. 15. Splash

Blake Lively stepped out in an outfit during New York Fashion Week that only she could pull off so effortlessly.

The actress was spotted with her older sister, Robyn, as she arrived at her hotel on Wednesday. She wore a black-and-white printed coat, a printed jacket underneath, a black crop top and a printed skirt. She capped off the look with her signature Christian Louboutin pumps. That’s a lot of print, but Lively makes these pieces look like they belong together.

Blake Lively wearing a printed coat, jacket and skirt with white Christian Louboutin pumps. Splash

Turns out Lively’s sister, Robyn, also has an affinity for Louboutin — she wore a printed pair with a simple black coat. The sisters attended the Michael Kors show on Wednesday in different Louboutin pairs. Blake wore a printed Kors dress with red embossed Louboutins, while Robyn paired her cutout Kors dress with python-print Louboutin pumps that also have a leopard-print bow on the side.

Blake Lively (right) with her sister Robyn at the Michael Kors show on Feb. 15. Splash

Earlier this week, Lively snapped a photo of a studded pair and another adorned with a heart for Valentine’s Day.

♥️Happy Gal🚺-entines Day ❤ A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:27pm PST

Want More?

Blake Lively Changed Into More Comfortable Shoes After the Golden Globes

Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively’s Kids Make Red-Carpet Debut

All the Christian Louboutin Shoes at the Jenny Packham Runway Show