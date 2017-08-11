Blair Underwood Reveals Why He’s Launching His Own Shoe Brand

Blair Underwood Rex Shutterstock

Blair Underwood is taking on a new role next spring — co-designer of a men’s footwear collection under the Q by Blair Underwood label.

The actor, director and producer admitted there was a learning curve when it came to creating his shoe brand, which is set to debut for spring ’18.

“Creating a shoe is not so difficult because you tap into your instincts, but a shoe everybody will respond to is challenging,” said Underwood, who teamed up with L.A.-based custom shoemaker Pasquale Fabrizio for the Italian-made footwear.

The collection, which includes styles ranging from high-top sneakers to monk straps, will retail for $500 to $800.

“Shoes transform you either positively or negatively,” added Underwood. “One can dress exquisitely from head to ankle, but the wrong shoes can utterly destroy a look and presentation.”

The dapper celebrity is no stranger to the fashion industry. Prior to footwear, he had a line of suits sold at clothing chain K&G Fashion Superstore, which he said helped prep him for this new venture.

“I don’t believe in just putting a name on something,” he said. “If I do it, I’m 200 percent involved.”

And while he’s accustomed to fine attire for red carpet appearances, in his downtime, Underwood prefers a more relaxed look. “I’ve always enjoyed being comfortable, and I like casual shoes,” he said. “But when I do get dressed up, I like doing it to the nines in a classy way.”

Here, he shares a few other personal anecdotes:

Go-to Timepiece:

“I don’t wear a watch; I tell time on my iPhone.”

Advice I Give My Daughter:

“Trust no one until they prove themselves to you.”

Actors I Wish I Could Work With:

“Sidney Poitier and Laurence Olivier.”

Music I Play While Driving:

“R&B, funk, rap and contemporary.”

Sport I Watch Most Often:

“Hands down, football. I’m a Washington Redskins fan.”

Best Spur-of-the-Moment Vacation:

“The Greek Isles. We had such a great time there.”

