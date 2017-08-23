Blac Chyna Rocks New Bob & Amber Rose Steps Out With Wavy, Long Hair

Blac Chyna (left) and Amber Rose. Splash/REX Shutterstock

Following drama with Rob Kardashian over the weekend, Blac Chyna was spotted having a girls night BFF Amber Rose.

Both friends donned little black dresses and black pumps for the occasion. And while Rose, who normally rocks her signature platinum shaved hair, looked almost unrecognizable in a dark wig, Chyna opted for a white-blond bob.

Spotted at Tao and Avenue nightclub, the model and entrepreneur — who shares a daughter with Rob Kardashian — wore ankle-strap platform stiletto pumps with the semi-sheer strapless mini dress, showing off colorful tattoos on her legs and feet.

Blac Chyna wears ankle-strap stilettos for a night out in Hollywood on Monday. Splash

A source told People the same day (Aug. 21) that Chyna and the Arthur George designer have yet to reach a custody agreement over their 9-month-old daughter, Dream. “Things are pretty tense right now,” the source revealed. “Rob won’t give into Chyna’s demands. It could get very ugly.”

That said, Chyna didn’t appear to be giving legal drama a thought as she took to social media to document her night out.

