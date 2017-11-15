Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Who Love Rocking Birkenstock Sandals

View Slideshow Birkenstock is FN's 2017 Brand of the Year. Splash

We’re seeing Birkenstock as we’ve never seen it before.

The iconic sandal label has been named Brand of the Year by Footwear News after making a buzzy set of moves. Not only did it debut mobile concept stores at Fashion Week in Berlin and Milan this summer, but also opened an NYC pop-up in collaboration with Barneys, selling limited fur-lined sandals in September. And Birkenstock also is preparing to open its first permanent retail store in the Big Apple.

Additionally, the sandal brand continues to up its fashion game, with innovative new designs.

Celebrities like Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts and others have certainly taken notice and are constantly show support for the historic footwear firm.

Alba, for one, recently slipped into black Birkenstock Arizona sandals for a family day at the park in Los Angeles.

Jessica Alba wearing Birkenstocks last month. Splash

Meanwhile, “American Horror Story” actress Emma Roberts posed for a cheeky Instagram shot in September, sporting black Birkenstocks and no pants.

Happy Friday 🥂 📸 @britelkin A post shared by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Additionally, actress Julianne Moore is a longtime devotee of Birkenstock. In August, she was spotted in a bold green pair of sandals from the brand’s collaboration with Andreas Murkudis in August.

Julianna Moore wearing Andreas Murkudis x Birkenstock flat buckled sandals. Splash

To see more celebs rocking Birkenstock sandals, click through our gallery.

This marks the 31st year of the FN Achievement Awards, often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” of the footwear industry. The much-anticipated event will be held on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York and will honor the brightest stars of the business. Among them: Company of the Year Steve Madden, Designer of the Year Gianvito Rossi and Style Influencer of the Year Hailey Baldwin. Additionally, Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award, and the crown for Shoe of the Year will go to Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1.

This is not the first time Birkenstock has received the Brand of the Year award. FN also honored it with the title back in 2013.

Want More?

How to Get These Furry Limited-Edition Birkenstock Sandals

As Wildfires Rage Through California, Some Birkenstock Employees Can’t Return Home & Are in Shelters

Birkenstock Plops Down a Glass Freight Container in the Middle of Milan