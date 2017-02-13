Beyonce’s Dramatic Gold Grammys Outfit Debuted With a Big Announcement

A sketch of Beyonce's bespoke Peter Dundas gown that debuted at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Courtesy of Peter Dundas.

Beyonce held court at the Grammys in regal style. The Queen Bey rocked a dramatic, gold Peter Dundas gown with ankle accessories and a headdress today onstage at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

As per usual, her appearance came with a big announcement.

#beyonce#grammys#2017#goddess#beauty#makeup#glam#fashikn#blieivy#kimkardashian#kanyewest#jayz#hair#mua#beautiful#pregnant#twons#likelikelike#likeforlike#like4like#follow#followme#followforfollow#like#likemypic#tag#comment#post#cashmeoutsidehowboutdat A photo posted by Cash Me Ousside How Bow Dat (@bhadbhabie2_fanpage) on Feb 12, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

Dundas, who left his post as creative director of Roberto Cavalli last year, shared sketches of the outfit on Instagram, announcing that it is his first piece from his Peter Dundas x Beyonce dresses: “Announcing the very first #peterdundas eponymous collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey.”

He also shared another sketched look — a striking red number with a large bust exposure, writing, “PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCE FIRST LOOK!! Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas eponymous collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey #grammys2017 #PeterDundas #Beyonce @beyonce.”

The singer performed “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” at the award show, and won Best Urban Contemporary Album for “Lemonade.”

A sketch of Beyonce’s bespoke Peter Dundas gown that debuted at the 2017 Grammy Awards Courtesy of Peter Dundas.

The acclaimed album debuted with companion videos in April, featuring shoes by Saint Laurent and Amelie Pichard x Pamela Anderson Angel booties, as well as a custom Cavalli gown.

The album nodded her Southern roots, family and politics, so it was only fitting that her introspective piece was celebrated that night with her husband, Jay-Z and daughter, Blue Ivy, looking on from the audience. Her sister, Solange, was also among the crowd, as well as her mother, Tina Lawson, who announced her before she hit the stage.

A sketch of Beyonce’s bespoke Peter Dundas gown that debuted at the 2017 Grammy Awards. Courtesy of Peter Dundas.

It was Beyonce’s first major public appearance since announcing on Feb. 1 that she’s expecting twins.

Taking to Instagram, she shared: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.”

PETER DUNDAS X BEYONCE FIRST LOOK!! Proudly announcing the very first #peterdundas eponymous collection look specially made for our muse queen Bey #grammys2017 #PeterDundas #Beyonce @beyonce A photo posted by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 12, 2017 at 7:36pm PST

Want More?



Beyoncé Named Runner-Up for Time’s Person of the Year

Beyoncé’s HBO ‘Lemonade’ Special Debuts, Shoe Style ‘Formation’

Beyonce’s ‘Lemonade’ Fashion Statements

Beyoncé’s Stylist, Marni Senofonte, On The Formation World Tour Wardrobe