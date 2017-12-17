Beyoncé Wears Ripped T-Shirt & Pencil Skirt With ‘Shoe of the Year’

Beyoncé Beyonce.com

In Beyoncé’s latest photo shoot, the star shows off her famous figure — and one of the most coveted sneaker styles of 2017.

The Grammy winner sports a ripped ‘Vogue’ T-shirt and a red pencil skirt in the shoot, accenting her look with two pairs of shoes: beige sandals with PVC detailing and Nike x Off-White kicks.

The “Love on Top” singer’s nude sandals, with their see-through paneling, serve to elongate her legs. Sandals with see-through detailing have been big on the red carpet in 2017 — and the style is a particular favorite of Kim Kardashian’s.

The Off-White x Nike sneakers are an equally on-trend option. Virgil Abloh’s collaboration with Nike earned him the coveted Footwear News Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year. And the style is a favorite of “It” girls including Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Beyoncé loves to highlight her curves in body-confident photo shoots, which she shares with fans on her website. Another recent shoots show the star in denim harem pants and white Gucci boots, while the prior shoot showed her in head-to-toe gold, including shiny, peep-toe booties.

After stepping away from the spotlight for a while after the birth of her twins, Rumi and Carter — she and husband Jay Z also have an older daughter, Blue Ivy— Beyoncé is back. And the 36-year-old has scored her first No. 1 hit in nearly a decade with “Perfect,” a duet she performs with Ed Sheeran, who wrote the song and originally recorded it as a solo.

