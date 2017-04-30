Beyoncé Made the Most Dramatic Style Statement at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala

View Slideshow Beyoncé was among the celebrity guests at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Beyoncé made a striking style statement at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Los Angeles at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles.

Queen Bey embraced maternity glamour in a sizzling red dress by Michael Costello that featured a plunging neckline and ruching around her baby bump at the high-fashion soiree.

#Beyoncé gives us a closer look at last nights outfit for the #WearableArtGala A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Apr 30, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

But the drama didn’t stop there. Bey completed her eye-catching look, which was published on her website, with a wild headpiece that was embellished with sparkling butterflies and dragonflies that were flanked by floral ornaments.

Her mother, Tina Knowles, served as the gala’s host and nodded the motif with a Mother Earth-inspired gown that incorporated a floor-length leafy skirt and floral embellishments.

Solange's outfit tonight! slay me bbg #Solange #SolangeKnowles #TheKnowles #waco2017 #wearableartgala2017 ™@beyoncesvideos A post shared by Beyoncé (@beybleedblue) on Apr 29, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

By contrast, Solange turned down the dial on her usually edgy ensembles. For the occasion she opted for a burgundy dress with white boots.

Guests included Kelly Rowland, who hit the red carpet wearing a voluminous tulle dress and pink Buscemi sneakers. Fellow Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams sparkled from head to toe in an ornate silver dress that featured crystal embellishments teamed with silver glittery sandals.

L-R: Michelle Williams, Tina Knowles and Kelly Rowland on the red carpet at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Kelly Rowland wears a tulle dress with pink Buscemi sneakers on the red carpet at the 2017 Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Star Jones also donned a headpiece — hers covered in brown feathers. The TV personality completed the look with a floor-length black gown with gold sequins.

