Beyoncé Channeled Michael Jackson With These Sparkling Mules — And They’re Now 30-Percent Off

Courtesy of Instagram

Beyoncé has credited Michael Jackson and Prince among her musical inspirations, but the fashionista also appreciates their style, too.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram on Friday to share some throwback photos of herself dressed in the likeness of the artists at a party thrown in their honor.

“Flashback to an MJ+Prince party, crystals and ruffles, and a Derek Dixie screw mix,” she captioned a picture.

Queen Bey rocked two shoe styles by Chloe to complete her music legend-inspired looks. The entertainer had on silver mules and an open-toe sandal.

Chloe knotted mules; $616; Net-a-Porter.com. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com

Chloe’s knotted metallic textured-leather mules feature gold cracked leather, crossover straps and a chunky 4-inch block heel.

The shoes retail for $880 but are currently on sale for 30-percent off the regular price at Net-a-Porter.com for $616.

She completed the look with a jacket by Any Old Iron and a Philosophy by Alberta Ferretti dress. Accessories included a Saint Laurent bag, a wide-brimmed Gladys Tamez hat, Chanel earrings and a XIV Karats ring.

Days earlier Beyoncé shared photos that gave fans a closer look at her growing baby bump from her baby shower last week with husband Jay Z.

She’s seen in an African-inspired ensemble that included a graphic print skirt, bikini top and head wrap — and her belly on full show.

In February she announced that she’s expecting twins. Beyoncé and Jay Z are already parents to 5-year-old Blue Ivy, who enjoyed a family trip to the Museum of Ice Cream last week.

Among the many installations on display in the museum is a set of shoes by artist Rhonda Voo, who created a pair of lace-up boots and platform heels embellished with scoops of ice cream. The designs incorporate polyurethane leather and foam, rubber soles and acrylic paint. Speaking to Footwear News, artist Voo said she was inspired by the emotions people experience when they see a frozen treat.

“The world is more fun with ice cream on your feet,“ Voo said. “Nothing looks better than seeing ice cream sundaes with cherries on top walking down the street. When you put on my ice cream shoes, you’re instantly in a good mood.”