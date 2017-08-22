Beyoncé Is Flawless in Tight Red Dress & 4-Inch Stilettos After Giving Birth to Twins

Beyoncé at her sister Solange's private event in L.A. Courtesy of Instagram

Beyoncé‘s post-pregnancy body just gets better and better. The legendary singer knows no boundaries when it comes to her style, and we admire her so much for it. She’s taken on everything from edgy 5-inch heels to showing off her toned legs in a high-waisted miniskirt, but her latest look might actually be her best yet.

The Queen slayed in a bold red ruched off-the-shoulder bodycon dress from House of CB, which is currently available on the label’s website for only about $150. She broke down her entire look via social media through a mind-blowing Instagram that spotlighted all the details of her outfit, all the way down to the manicure that perfectly matched her dress.

To dress up her evening wear, Bey layered a velvet green duster coat over her minidress and paired it with Saint Laurent sandals that seemed almost as if it were made from the same exact fabric. The Italian stilettos have a 4-inch heel, which is totally manageable for heel-walking pro like Beyoncé.

It’s hard to believe that she gave birth to her twins, Sir and Rumi, only two short months ago. She didn’t reveal on her ‘gram exactly what the look was for, but according to E! News, the photos were taken on Aug. 11 for her sister Solange’s private event held at Mashstudios in Los Angeles.

Saint Laurent Amber velvet sandals, $530; matchesfashion.com

