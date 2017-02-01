Beyoncé Announces She’s Pregnant With Twins

Beyoncé at a Hillary Clinton rally on Nov. 4. REX Shutterstock

Beyoncé made a shocking announcement today on Instagram: She is pregnant with twins.

The singer and Ivy Park designer and her husband, rapper Jay Z, are already parents to 4-year-old Blue Ivy. Beyoncé wrote, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. — The Carters.” In the photo, she poses barefoot in lingerie. Beyoncé has not shared her due date.

Count on the forthcoming children to be very stylish, like big sister Blue Ivy. She walked the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet with her mom in August wearing a pair of pink Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers. She’s also a fan of Converse, and she even dressed up as Salt-n-Pepa and Barbie with her parents for Halloween.

Blue Ivy wearing a tulle dress and Giuseppe Zanotti Dolly sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

Want more?

12 Cute Celebrity Kids Street Style Moments

Beyoncé Throws ‘Lemonade’-Themed Holiday Office Party in These Punk-Style Pumps

Beyoncé’s Best Looks Onstage

Beyoncé’s Celebrity Shoe Style