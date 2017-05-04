Shop the Givenchy Mules Beyoncé Wears in Her Stunning Instagram Photos

View Slideshow Beyoncé posted this photo on her website. Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé is pregnant with twins, but that doesn’t mean the star is sacrificing style even as she nears her due date.

In a series of photos and video posted on her Instagram on Wednesday — all set to the song “Brick House” by The Commodores in a funny nod to her growing belly — Beyoncé can be seen wearing a floral embroidered blazer, black pants and a pair of black Givenchy mules.

And, no, these weren’t flats. She rocked Givenchy’s 4-inch leather peep-toe, ankle-strap mules.

Beyoncé wore the outfit to attend a Los Angeles Clippers game this week with Jay Z, and it turns out the other items in her look were even pricier than her footwear. She wore a Gucci men’s embroidered jacket that retails for $5,450 and carried a Gucci brocade handbag that retails for $1,790. Pregnant or not, we’d like to steal Beyoncé’s wardrobe any day.

