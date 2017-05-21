Beyonce and Blue Ivy Had Matching D&G Dresses With Sparkling Shoes at Museum of Ice Cream

Beyonce and Blue Ivy wear matching Dolce & Gabbana dresses at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Instagram.

Beyonce and Blue Ivy stepped out in matching, whimsical looks for a family outing to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Grammy winner shared photos of her mini-me wearing the same Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress emblazoned with hydrangeas. But when it came to their footwear, they let their own style sparkle — with Beyonce in crystal-embellished Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Blue Ivy in Bloch glitter flats.

Beyonce wears Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and her daughter Blue Ivy wears Bloch ballet glitter flats at the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles. Courtesy of Instagram.

Queen Bey’s sandal flats featured a wrap-around strap covered in crystal detail. Blue Ivy, her daughter with Jay Z, wore Bloch ballet flats that incorporated a glitter-fabric upper with drawstring detail; the shoes are available for $65 on Blochworld.com.

Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, and Jay Z also joined them on the outing.

Beyonce’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Courtesy of Instagram.

Blue Ivy’s Bloch’s shoes feature glitter fabric and bow detail; $65; Blochworld.com. Courtesy of Instagram.

The singer also gave fans a look at her pregnant belly — highlighting how much its grown since announcing in February that she’s expecting twins.

Last week Kim Kardashian West brought her daughter North to the Museum of Ice Cream. Among the many installations on display in the museum is a set of ice cream-themed shoes by artist Rhonda Voo, who created a pair of lace-up boots and platform heels embellished with scoops of ice cream. The designs incorporate polyurethane leather and foam, rubber soles and acrylic paint.

Sneakers by artist Rhonda Voo on display at the Museum of Ice Cream. Courtesy of Museum of Ice Cream/Katie Gibbs

Speaking to Footwear News, Voo said she was inspired by the emotions people experience when they see a frozen treat.

“The world is more fun with ice cream on your feet,“ Voo said. “Nothing looks better than seeing ice cream sundaes with cherries on top walking down the street. When you put on my ice cream shoes, you’re instantly in a good mood.”