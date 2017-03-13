Beyoncé’s Pricey Pregnancy Style: Gucci and Gianvito Rossi

Beyoncé posted this photo on her website on March 13. Beyoncé.com

Ever since Beyoncé announced that she’s pregnant with twins, the world has been waiting to see just what dramatic maternity outfit she’ll wear next.

Last week, she shared photos from the Los Angeles premiere of “Beauty and the Beast,” where she wore a Gucci dress and Azzedine Alaïa sandals. (Daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z also wore Gucci.) It seems the star has an affinity for the Italian label at the moment. In new photos posted on her website today, Beyoncé carries a Gucci Dionysus embroidered shoulder bag that retails for $4,900.

She paired the bag with a velvet minidress and Gianvito Rossi’s Rolling High black suede boots. The thigh-high boots feature a block heel — a smart choice for staying comfortable while pregnant. The boots retail for $1,795.

Beyoncé wearing Gianvito Rossi boots and a Gucci bag. Beyoncé.com

Beyoncé shows off her Gianvito Rossi shoes and Gucci bag. Beyoncé.com

Gianvito Rossi Rolling High boots, 1,795; gianvitorossi.com

Beyoncé wore the look to celebrate mom Tina’s birthday. In other Beyoncé news, Ivy Park, her athleisure brand, cast “Black-ish” actress Yara Shahidi in its spring ’17 ad campaign.

Lovely @yarashahidi behind the scenes at our spring campaign shoot. Go to our Facebook page to read the full editorial story in W magazine. @wmag . . . https://m.facebook.com/weareivypark/ A post shared by IVY PARK (@weareivypark) on Mar 9, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Want more?

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Gucci Dresses for the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere

Beyoncé’s Dramatic Gold Grammys Outfit Debuted With a Big Announcement